The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force needs your help finding a High Risk Sex Offender and Loma Baker Gang Member.

Marshals are searching for Gregory Ortiz, 34, he has a criminal history that includes: burglary, spousal abuse, assault with a firearm on a peace officer and numerous related drug offences.

Ortiz stands at 5-feet and 10-inches-tall and weighs 260 pounds.

He also has numerous tattoos on his head, face and neck. Ortiz has family and residential ties to Bakersfield and frequents East Bakersfield.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the US Marshals at 529-1068. Any information about him is confidential.