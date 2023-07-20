The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to capture a parolee at large who is on parole for burglary.

Marshals are looking for William Charles, 59, who has a criminal history of multiple burglaries, robbery, grand theft, escape with force and vehicle theft.

Marshals say Charles has ties in Bakersfield, Los Angeles and Santa Maria. Charles is described as 6 feet tall and weighs 260 pounds.

If you’ve seen him, or have any information on his whereabouts, call, or text the US Marshals at 661-979-1187. Any information about Charles is confidential.