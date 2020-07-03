Golden Empire Most Wanted: July 2, 2020

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to locate a man wanted for a federal probation violation.

Marshals are looking for 38-year-old Jason Geiser. He was an extensive criminal history that includes possession of stolen mail, theft, burglary, narcotics, battery, probation and parole violations.

Geiser is 6 feet tall, weighs 225 pounds and has numerous tattoos. He has family ties to Bakersfield and is associated with the Ridgecrest area.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.