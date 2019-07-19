Golden Empire Most Wanted: July 18, 2019

U.S. Marshals are looking to get a gang member and parolee at-large off the streets.

The Marshals are looking for 29-year-old Tilden Jones. Jones is an East Side Crips member who has a criminal history that includes domestic violence, stalking, burglary, carrying a firearm and gang participation.

He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has family ties to Bakersfield and frequents the Southeast area.

Jones has multiple tattoos including a cross, stars and wings on his left forearm and the letters “WSK” on his forearm.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 324-4004, option 3.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.