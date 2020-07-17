Golden Empire Most Wanted: July 16, 2020

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a man considered a high-risk sex offender with a criminal history that includes child molestation and resisting an officer with force, off the streets.

Marshals are looking for 43-year-old John Ruccini. He is a high-risk sex offender and a parolee at-large. His criminal history also includes possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance and failure to register as a sex offender.

Ruccini is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has numerous tattoos. He has family and residential ties to Bakersfield and Lake Isabella.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.