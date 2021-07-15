Golden Empire Most Wanted: July 15, 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Marshals Task Force is asking for help finding a local man wanted in Mississippi.

22-year-old Marcus Campbell has a warrant for his arrest on sexual battery charges. His criminal history includes assault and burglary, according to the U.S. Marshals. Campbell has family and work ties to South Bakersfield.

Campbell is 5″7′ and 200 pounds.

Anyone information is confidential and can be directed to the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068. Tips that lead to his arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.