The U.S. Marshals are asking for help looking for a man with a criminal history that includes assault, robbery, and cruelty to animals.

Marshals are searching for 41-year-old Anthony Flores. He is a parolee at-large and has a criminal history that includes multiple assaults, battery on peace officers, robbery, and multiple cruelty to animals charges.

Flores is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has multiple tattoos and has family ties to Delano.

If you’ve seen Flores or have information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068. Any information about him is confidential.