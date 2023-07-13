BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to capture a man wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.

Marshals are looking for Quentin Williams, 49, who has a criminal history of assault, rape, resisting arrest, theft and failure to register as a sex offender.

Marshals say Williams resides in downtown Bakersfield and has family in Eureka, California. Williams is described as 5 feet, 8 inches and weighs 225 pounds.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call or text the U.S. Marshals at 661-979-1187. Any information provided is confidential.