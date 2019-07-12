Golden Empire Most Wanted: July 11, 2019

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a 28-year-old man with a criminal history including assault with a deadly weapon and vehicle theft off the streets.

Marshals are looking for Rudy Sigala. He is a parolee at-large and also has a past that includes burglary and corporal injury to a spouse.

Sigala is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

He has a large tattoo on the front of his neck and numerous tattoos on his right arm.

Sigala frequents the Ridgecrest area. If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 324-4004, option 3.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.