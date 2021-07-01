Golden Empire Most Wanted: July 1, 2021

The U.S. Marshals are after a robbery suspect and are asking for help to track him.

Marshals are looking for 36-year-old Edgar Rodriguez, a parolee at-large.

He has a criminal record that includes burglary, robbery, assault on a person and numerous drug related offenses. Rodriguez frequents the Southwest Bakersfield area.

He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has numerous tattoos.

If you see him or have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.

Any information provided is confidential.