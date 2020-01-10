Golden Empire Most Wanted: Jan. 9, 2020

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a woman with Bakersfield ties who is considered a high-risk sex offender.

Marshals are looking for 43-year-old Tawnya Mobb — aka Tawnya Viveros.

She his a criminal history that includes child molestation, failure to regiser as a sex offender and numerous drug-related charges.

Mobb is 5 feet tall, and weighs 140 pounds. She has family and residential ties to Bakersfield.

If you’ve seen her or have information on her whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 529-1068.

Any information leading to her arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.