Golden Empire Most Wanted: Jan. 7, 2021

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a parolee at-large and high risk sex offender off the streets.

The Marshals are looking for 47-year-old Marvin Johnson. He has an extensive criminal history that includes assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, and indecent exposure.

Johnson has black/gray hair, brown eyes, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighs 220 pounds. He has numerous tattoos, including a teardrop under his right eye and a cross on his left forearm

He is transient and frequents the East Bakersfield area.

If you’ve seen him, or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068. Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.