Golden Empire Most Wanted: Jan. 6, 2022

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a man considered a high-risk sex offender.

Marshals are looking for Jerry McMath, 48. He is parolee at-large and has a criminal history that includes battery with great bodily injury, sexual battery, possession of a controlled substance and vehicle theft.

McMath is transient and frequents the Downtown Bakersfield area.

He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, and has numerous tattoos including a “Superman” symbol on his right shoulder and a star on his right forearm.

If you seen McMath or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068. Any information provided is confidential.