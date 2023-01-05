The U.S. Marshals office is asking for help to get a wanted gang member off the streets.

Marshals are looking for Deshan Forbes, 38. He is a member of the East Side Crip street gang and has a criminal history that includes assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and robbery.

Forbes is 6 feet tall, weighs 200 pounds and resides in Southwest Bakersfield. He has tattoos on his arms and hands.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call or text the U.S. Marshals at 661-979-1187.