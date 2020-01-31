Golden Empire Most Wanted: Jan. 30, 2020

The U.S. Marshals are asking for your help to get a known gang member with ties to Bakersfield off the streets.

Marshals are looking for 36-year-old Juan Negron. Negron is a member of the Colonia Bakers gang an a parolee at-large.

Negron has a criminal history that includes assault with a firearm, burglary, criminal threats and possession of a weapon.

He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has numerous tattoos.

Negron has family and residential ties to East Bakersfiled.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.