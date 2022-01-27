Golden Empire Most Wanted: Jan. 27, 2022

The U.S. Marshals need your help finding a wanted registered sex offender known to frequent the east Bakersfield area.

Marshals are looking for 61-year-old Michael Wayman. He is a parolee at-large and a registered sex offender and has a criminal history that includes child molestation, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, vehicle theft and numerous drug-related offenses.

Wayman is transient who frequents the area of Highway 178 and Mount Vernon Avenue in east Bakersfield.

He is 6 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 197 pounds.

Any information provided about Wayman is confidential. If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.