BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Marshals Task Force is asking for the public’s help in finding a parolee at large and wanted for sex offender violations.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Christopher Cruz, 35, has a criminal history that includes burglary and drug offenses.

Cruz is transient and frequents the southwest Bakersfield area, according to U.S. Marshals. Cruz is six feet tall and weighs 170 pounds.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call or text the U.S. Marshals at 661-979-1187. All information is confidential.