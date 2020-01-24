Golden Empire Most Wanted: Jan. 23, 2020

The U.S. Marshals are looking to get a heavily tattooed gang member off the streets and are asking for your help.

The Marshals are looking for 33-year-old Jose Lopez. Lopez is a parolee at-large and a known member of the Lamont Varrio Chico gang.

Lopez has a criminal history that includes assault, possession of a firearm, burglary, resisting arrest and numerous drug related offenses.

He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

He has numerous tattoos on his face and head.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.