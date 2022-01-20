Golden Empire Most Wanted: Jan. 20, 2022

The U.S. Marshals Office needs your help to get a registered sex offender off the streets.

Marshals are looking for 41-year-old Joseph Ramirez. He has a criminal history that includes lewd and lascivious acts with a child, burglary, vehicle theft, assault with a deadly weapon and numerous drug related offenses.

Ramirez has family ties to Bakersfield and Delano. He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 295 pounds. He has musical notes tatooed on his left ear and a Los Angeles Lakers symbol on the back of his neck.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068. Any information provided is confidential.