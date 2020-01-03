Golden Empire Most Wanted: Jan. 2, 2020

The U.S. Marshals are looking for a parolee at-large who has family ties to Delano.

Marshals are looking for 25-year-old Estuardo Amado. He’s wanted for recklessly evading a peace officer and has a criminal history that includes burglary and recieving stolen property.

Amado is 5 foot 9, weighs 155 pounds.

He was numerous tattoos including the letters “NS” on the left side of his forehead and “Amado” tattooed on his left forearm.

He has residential and family ties to the Delano area and Visalia.

If you’ve seen him or have any infomration on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 529-1068.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.