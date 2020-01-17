Golden Empire Most Wanted: Jan. 16, 2020

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a West Side Crip gang member and parolee at large.

The Marshals are looking for 26-year-old Tenniro Wall.

Wall has a criminal history that includes assault, resisting arrest and criminal threats.

He is 6 foot, 1 inch tall, weighs 185 pounds and has several tattoos. He has family and residential ties to Bakersfield.

If you’ve seen Wall or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.