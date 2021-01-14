Golden Empire Most Wanted: Jan. 14, 2021

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a gang member and parolee at-large off the streets.

Marshals are looking for Lamaar Johnson. He is a member of the East Side Crips gang and is wanted for robbery. His past criminal history includes assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest and child cruelty.

He has family and residential ties to Bakersfield. Johnson is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds and has numerous tattoos.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.