Golden Empire Most Wanted: Jan. 13, 2022

The U.S. Marshals Office needs your help to find a parolee at-large wanted for numerous charges.

Marshals are looking for 25-year-old Brock Rogers. He has a criminal history that includes receiving stolen property, vehicle theft, possession of a controlled substance for sale and battery with serious injury.

Rogers is also wanted for evading a peace officer and possession of a firearm. He has family ties to Bakersfield and frequents the Oildale area.

Rogers is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068. Any information about Rogers is confidential.