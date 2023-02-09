The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a parolee at large wanted for sex offender violations.

Marshals are looking for Robert Davis, 51. He is on parole for assault with a deadly weapon and also has a criminal history that includes rape, resisting arrest and battery.

Davis has ties to Bakersfield and Ridgecrest. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 275 pounds.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call or text the U.S. Marshals at 979-1187. Any information provided is confidential.