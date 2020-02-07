Golden Empire Most Wanted: Feb. 6, 2020

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to capture a gang member with a criminal history that includes spousal abuse, willful cruelty to a child and DUI.

Marshals are looking for 41-year-old Martin Ramos. His criminal history also includes possession of a firearm and participation in a criminal street gang.

Ramos is a known Okie Bakers gang member.

He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 205 pounds and has numerous tattoos on his right arm and chest.

Ramos has family and residential ties to East Bakersfield.

If you’ve seen him or have any informaion on his wherabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.