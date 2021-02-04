Golden Empire Most Wanted: Feb. 4, 2021

The US Marshals Task Force is searching for a parolee at large.

35-year-old Pedro Cardenas is wanted for lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14.

Cardenas, who has family ties to Bakersfield and San Bernardino, has an extensive criminal history that includes assault with a firearm on a peace officer, lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 with force, assault with a deadly weapon, felony evading, and oral copulation with victim under 18.

Any information is confidential and can be directed to the Kern County Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.

Information leading to arrest of Cardenas may be eligible for a cash reward.