Golden Empire Most Wanted: Feb. 3, 2022

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a man considered a high-risk sex offender off the streets.

Marshals are looking for 40-year-old Marty Schoonover. He is a parolee at-large and sex offender with a criminal history that includes rape by force, lascivious acts with a child, assault with force, and carrying a concealed dagger.

Schoonover has residential ties to Buttonwillow, but frequents Bakersfield. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has numerous tattoos.

Anyone with information about Schoonover is confidential and can be directed to the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.