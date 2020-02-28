Golden Empire Most Wanted: Feb. 27, 2020

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to locate a man considered a high-risk sex offender who is wanted again for a parole violation.

Marshals are looking for 30-year-old Noe Lucero. He has a criminal history that includes sexual battery, indecent exposure, and molesting a child.

Lucero is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has several tattoos.

He’s a transient and frequents the Downtown Bakersfield area.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.