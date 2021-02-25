Golden Empire Most Wanted: Feb. 25, 2021

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a man considered a high-risk sex offender off the streets.

Marshals are looking for 40-year-old Fred Johnson. He has a criminal history that includes child molestation, arson, vehicle theft and indecent exposure.

Johnson is transient and frequents the Downtown Bakersfield area. He has family ties to Lake Isabella.

He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds and has numerous tattoos including a small tattoo under his right eye.

Any information is confidential and can be directed to the U.S. Marshals tip line at 661-529-1068.