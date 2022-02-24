The U.S. Marshals have joined the search for an inmate who walked away from a Bakersfield community reentry program last week.

Marshals are looking for 26-year-old Dylan Warren. He is wanted for escaping the community reentry program on Union Avenue back on Feb. 13.

Warren has a criminal history that includes burglary, battery on a person and numerous drug-related offenses. He was family ties to Bakersfield and Lake Isabella and is known to frequent Taft.

Warren is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds and has numerous tattoos including the name “Lilly” on his right temple and the word “loyalty” on his left temple. His right hand is also disfigured.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.