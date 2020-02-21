Golden Empire Most Wanted: Feb. 20, 2020

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a man considered a high-risk sex offender with a criminal history that includes DUI and sex with a minor.

Marshals are looking for Daniel Wilson, 34.

Wilson is a parolee at-large whose criminal history also includes burglary,

He is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 205 pounds and has several tattoos and has family and residential ties to Bakersfield.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 529-1068.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may eligible for a possible cash reward.