The U.S. Marshals office is asking for help to find an escaped inmate from Sacramento and put him back behind bars.

Marshals are looking for Jerome Hardix, 49. Hardix has family ties to Bakersfield and Lake Elsinore and was serving time for criminal threats at the Alternative Care Program.

Hardix has a criminal history that includes assault with a deadly weapon, battery and resisting arrest.

Hardix is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call or text the U.S. Marshals at 661-979-1187.