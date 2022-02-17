Golden Empire Most Wanted: Feb. 17, 2022

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find and get a high-risk sex offender off the streets.

Marshals are looking for 48-year-old Hannes Wood. He has a criminal history that includes attempted rape, burglary, criminal threats and indecent exposure.

Wood has family ties to Orange County, but has been known to frequent Bakersfield and Tehachapi.

He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has numerous tattoos. Wood has mental health issues and may exhibit bizarre behavior.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068. Any information about Wood is confidential.