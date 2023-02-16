The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a high-risk sex offender with ties to Bakersfield off the streets.

Marshals are looking for Brad Williams, 45. He is on parole for failing to register as a sex offender and is a Rolling 40s Crip gang member.

Williams has a history that includes indecent exposure, assault, battery and resisting arrest.

Williams has ties to Bakersfield and Rosamond.

He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 270 pounds and has numerous tattoos.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call or text the U.S. Marshals at 661-979-1187. Any information provided is confidential.