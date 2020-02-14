Golden Empire Most Wanted: Feb. 13, 2020

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a Skinhead gang member and parolee at-large off the streets.

Marshals are looking for 41-year-old Eric Appoldt.

Appoldt has a criminal history that includes attempted murder, criminal gang activity, robbery, evading and battery on a peace officer.

He is 6 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has numerous tattoos on his body.

He is from Ventura, but has family and residential ties to Bakersfield.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.