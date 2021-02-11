Golden Empire Most Wanted: Feb. 11, 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Marshals Task Force needs help finding a high risk sex offender with ties to Bakersfield.

52-year-old John Bustillos is a parolee at large with a criminal history that includes sexual battery, sexual penetration with a foreign object, forgery and burglary.

Bustillos is transient with family ties to Bakersfield.

He is 5’9″ and 190 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He has a small tattoo under his right eye and the letters “SUR” on the back of his neck.

Any information is confidential and can be directed to the Kern County Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.