Golden Empire Most Wanted: Feb. 10, 2022

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a fugitive on the run, who is wanted on numerous gun charges.

Marshals are looking for 49-year-old Wilbert Robinson. He has a criminal history that includes resisting arrest, spousal abuse, possession of a firearm, willful cruelty to a child and assault causing great bodily injury.

Robinson is transient, but has residential ties to Bakersfield. He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds and has a tattoo of a bear with the number 34 below it on his right shoulder.

Any information provided on Robinson’s whereabouts is confidential. You can contact the Marshals office at 661-529-1068.