The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a man considered a high-risk sex offender known to frequent the Downtown Bakersfield area.

Marshals are looking for Thomas Balderas, 54. Balderas is a parolee at-large wanted for being in violation of his sex offender registration.

Balderas has a criminal history that includes rape, kidnapping, battery and burglary. He is transient in the Downtown Bakersfield area and sometimes uses a wheelchair.

Balderas is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 230 pounds and has tattoos on his back, neck, chest and arms.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call or text the U.S. Marshals at 661-979-1187.