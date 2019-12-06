Golden Empire Most Wanted: Dec. 5, 2019

The U.S. Marshals can use your help to find a man with local ties wanted for several child molestation-related crimes.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force is looking for 37-year-old Armondo Garcia. He is a parolee at-large out of Tulare County.

Garcia has an extensive criminal history that includes burglary, kidnapping and spousal abuse.

He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds and has family ties to Bakersfield and northern Kern County.

If you’ve seen him or have information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 529-1068. Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.