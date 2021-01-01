Golden Empire Most Wanted: Dec. 31, 2020

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a gang member and parolee at-large off the streets.

Marshals are looking for 27-year-old Anthony Moya. He’s an East Side Crip gang member and has an extensive criminal history that includes numerous burglary convictions, participation in a criminal street gang and carrying a loaded firearm in public.

Moya is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has numerous tattoos. He has family ties to Bakersfield.

If you’ve seen him, or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068. Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.