Golden Empire Most Wanted: Dec. 30, 2021

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a man considered a high-risk sex offender off the streets.

Marshals are looking for 30-year-old Brandon Westcott. He has a criminal history that includes battery with serious bodily injury, possession of child pornography, unlawful sex with a minor and attempt to dissuade a witness.

Westcott is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has numerous tattoos, and has family and residential ties to Maricopa and Bakersfield.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.