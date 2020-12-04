Golden Empire Most Wanted: Dec. 3, 2020

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a man considered a high-risk sex offender who frequents the Downtown Bakersfield area off the streets.

Marshals are looking for Stanley Washington, 59. He is a parolee at-large who has a criminal history that includes rape, burglary, possession of a controlled substance and vandalism.

Washington is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. He has a dollar sign tattooed on his right forearm. He is a transient and frequents Downtown Bakersfield.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068. Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.