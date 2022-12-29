The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a sex offender off the streets.

Marshals are looking for Daniel Wilson, 36. Wilson has a criminal history that includes assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful sex with a minor. He is also on parole for first-degree burglary.

Wilson resides in southwest Bakersfield. He is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 200 pounds and has tattoos on both arms.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call or text the U.S. Marshals at 661-979-1187.