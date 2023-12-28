BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force is looking for a man with ties to Bakersfield that was sentenced to life in prison for robbery charges.

U.S. Marshals are searching for Alex Shavarin, 39, who is has a criminal history that includes extortion, possession of a firearm and robbery. Shavarin was serving a life sentence in prison for kidnapping and ransom charges but later paroled 8 years into the sentence, according to U.S. Marshals. U.S. Marshals say Shavarin has ties to Bakersfield and Los Angeles.

Shavarin weighs around 185 pounds and is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with a tattoo on the left side of his face.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call, or text the U.S. Marshals at 979-1187. All information about Shavarin is confidential.