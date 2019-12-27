Golden Empire Most Wanted: Dec. 26, 2019

The U.S. Marshals are asking for your help to get a 28-year-old man considered a high-risk sex offender off the streets.

Marshals are looking for Jared Bailey.

Bailey is a parolee at-large and has a criminal history that includes unlawful sex with a minor, possession of a firearm by a felon, resisting arrest with violence and failure to register as a sex offender.

Bailey is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has numerous tattoos including a bear on the right side of his neck.

He has family and work history in Bakersfield.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068. Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.