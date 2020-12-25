Golden Empire Most Wanted: Dec. 24, 2020

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a man considered a high-risk sex offender and parolee at-large who’s on the run again.

Marshals are looking for 34-year-old Fernando Delarosa. He has an extensive criminal history that includes burglary, lewd and lascivious acts with a child, assault to commit rape, felony evading and reckless driving. He’s also wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.

Delarosa is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has numerous tattoos. He has family ties to Bakersfield and frequents the South Union Avenue area.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068. Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.