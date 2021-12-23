Golden Empire Most Wanted: Dec. 23, 2021

The U.S. Marshals is asking for your help to find a registered sex offender and gang member who violated his parole.

Marshals are looking for Ricardo Sanchez, 42. He has a criminal history that includes burglary, vehicle theft, battery with serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.

Sanchez is a documented Westside Delano criminal street gang memeber and has numerous tattoos on his arms, legs and hands.

He has family and work history in central Bakersfield and the Delano area.

If you’ve seen Sanchez or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.