The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to locate a gang member on parole with ties to southwest Bakersfield.

Marshals are looking for Deqwon Thomas, 20. He is a member of the Warlord Piru criminal street gang and has a criminal history that includes assault with a firearm, burglary, evading a peace officer, participating in a criminal street gang and being a gang member in possession of a firearm.

Thomas resides in southwest Bakersfield.

He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has tattoos on his arms and hand.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call or text the U.S. Marshals at 661-979-1187.