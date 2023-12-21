BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force is trying to locate a man on parole for burglary and shooting a man in Shafter.

Marshals are looking for Martin Perez, 38. He is wanted for his involvement in a 2015 shooting in Shafter. Perez is on parole and has a criminal history that includes burglary, robbery, vehicle theft and evading police, according to U.S. Marshals.

Perez is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. Perez is known to have ties to Bakersfield and Shafter. He has several chest tattoos, as well as others on his face and neck area.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call, or text the U.S. Marshals at 979-1187. All information provided about Perez is confidential.