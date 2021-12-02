Golden Empire Most Wanted: Dec. 2, 2021

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a man considered a high-risk sex offender and get him off the streets.

Marshals are looking for 67-year-old David Griffin. He has a criminal history that includes assault, rape and failure to register as a sex offender.

Griffin is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 270 pounds and has numerous tattoos covering his forearms. He is transient and frequents the Baker Street area of Bakersfield.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.

Any information leading to arrest is confidential.